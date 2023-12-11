Tolerance.ca
Male infertility is more common than you may think. Here are 5 ways to protect your sperm

By Karin Hammarberg, Senior Research Fellow, Global and Women's Health, School of Public Health & Preventive Medicine, Monash University
Infertility is often thought of as a female problem but one in three IVF cycles in Australia involve male infertility.

We recently published a review of the literature on whether men diagnosed with male factor infertility experience greater psychological distress than fertile men or men with an infertile partner. We found irrespective of the cause of infertility,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
