Human Rights Observatory

Tight budgets are making tipping a thorny issue this holiday season — here's how to manage it

By Vivek Astvansh, Associate Professor of Quantitative Marketing and Analytics, McGill University
With the holiday season upon us, many Canadians are reassessing their spending habits in the face of the country’s high cost of living.

Canadians are projected to spend 11 per cent less this holiday season compared to 2022, according to Deloitte Canada. Nearly 80 per cent of Canadians expect interest…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
