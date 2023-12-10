Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With Annastacia Palaszczuk gone, can Labor achieve the unachievable in Queensland?

By Paul Williams, Associate Professor, Griffith University, Griffith University
The first woman to become premier from opposition, and the first to win three elections, Palaszczuk has announced her retirement from politics.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 75 Years since Universal Declaration, UN Still Failing Older People
~ Why I am exercising my right to protest in Trinidad & Tobago
~ Stories from the UN Archive: Human rights must come ‘in hearts of people’
~ As Venezuela postures on reclamation of the Essequibo region, Guyana prepares for ‘worst case scenario’
~ World News in Brief: Nearly a million children displaced in Gaza, Guatemala ‘coup’ concerns, ‘enduring menace’ of genocide
~ EU: Bloc’s decision to not ban public mass surveillance in AI Act sets a devastating global precedent
~ US Lawmakers Threaten the Right to Seek Asylum
~ Inquest into Soleiman Faqiri’s death at an Ontario 'super jail' reignites calls for reform
~ Belt and Road Initiative's new approach and what it means for Chinese investments in Indonesia
~ Norman Lear's ’70s TV comedies brought people together to confront issues in a way Gen Z would appreciate
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter