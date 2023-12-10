Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

75 Years since Universal Declaration, UN Still Failing Older People

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Bertha Kijo, 61, from the Good Samaritan Social Service Trust in Tanzania, addresses states at the United Nations Open-ended Working Group on Ageing, New York, April 16, 2019. © 2019 Ellen Graham/Global Alliance for The Rights of Older People Today, Human Rights Day, marks 75 years since the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). But for people like Gawabulla, a 75-year-old woman in South Africa, the declaration’s promises remain elusive. Gawabulla spent over half her life living under South Africa’s apartheid regime, which denied most of the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
