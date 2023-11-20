Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nostalgia in politics: pan-European study sheds light on how (and why) parties appeal to the past in their election campaigns

By Stefan Müller, Assistant Professor and Ad Astra Fellow, School of Politics and International Relations, University College Dublin
Sven-Oliver Proksch, Professor of Political Science and Chair for European and Multilevel Politics, Cologne Center for Comparative Politics, University of Cologne
Nationalist parties are the most likely to be found dreaming of a glorious past in their campaign literature, especially in central and eastern Europe.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
