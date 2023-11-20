Tolerance.ca
Westworld at 50: Michael Crichton's AI dystopia was ahead of its time

By Keith McDonald, Senior Lecturer Film Studies and Media, York St John University
Westworld turns 50 on November 21. Director Michael Crichton’s cautionary tale showed that high-concept feature films could act as a vehicle for social commentary. Westworld blended cinematic genres, taking into account the audience’s existing knowledge of well-worn narrative conventions and playfully subverting them as the fantasy turns to nightmare.

The film centres on a theme park where visitors, in this case the protagonists Peter…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
