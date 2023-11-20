Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myths about plastic pollution are leading to public confusion: here's why

By Lesley Henderson, Chair professor, University of Strathclyde
Does the prediction that there could be “more plastic than fish in the ocean by 2050” concern you? How about reports that “we eat a credit card’s worth of plastic per week”? These are some of the “facts” about plastic that are cited by the media.

They are certainly compelling sound bites and help to focus public and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Silencing the press: Threats, violence, and injustices against journalists in Ghana
~ Tax cuts rumoured but the UK's autumn statement will offer little economic comfort
~ Cervical cancer: NHS pledge to eradicate disease by 2040 can be achieved – here's how
~ Westworld at 50: Michael Crichton's AI dystopia was ahead of its time
~ Armistice Day counter-protests: how government rhetoric and police failings could be linked to far-right violence
~ How do crystals form?
~ Every state is about to dole out federal funding for broadband internet – not every state is ready for the task
~ Pooling multiple models during COVID-19 pandemic provided more reliable projections about an uncertain future
~ Being homeless means not being free − as Americans are supposed to be
~ Education linked to better employment prospects upon release from prison
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter