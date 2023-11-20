Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The rule of law is fundamental to a free society – so why don’t NZ courts always uphold it?

By Allan Beever, Professor of Law, Auckland University of Technology
Court decisions based on a judge’s discretion rather than the letter of the law are increasingly common. But this risks undermining some basic liberties.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
