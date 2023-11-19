Tolerance.ca
China: Allow Commemorations of ‘White Paper’ Protests

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters hold up blank papers and chant slogans as they march in protest in Beijing, China, November 27, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File (New York) – The Chinese government should permit commemorations of the one-year anniversary of China’s nationwide “White Paper” protests, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should release all those detained for publicly criticizing the government’s pandemic response, and stop censoring protest-related information on social media. In late November 2022, thousands of people in Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, Wuhan,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
