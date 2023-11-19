Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

'Forever contaminant' road salts pose an icy dilemma: Do we protect drivers or our fresh water?

By Jovana Radosavljevic, Postdoctoral Fellow, Ecohydrology Research Group, University of Waterloo
David L Rudolph, Professor of Hydrogeology, Department of Earth & Environmental Sciences, University of Waterloo
Fereidoun Rezanezhad, Research Associate Professor, Department of Earth & Environmental Sciences, University of Waterloo
Jiangyue Ju, PhD Student in Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of Waterloo
Nancy Goucher, Knowledge Mobilization Specialist, University of Waterloo
Philippe Van Cappellen, Professor of Biogeochemistry and Canada Excellence Research Chair Laureate in Ecohydrology, University of Waterloo
Increasing awareness of the dangers ‘forever chemical’ road salts pose to our fresh water systems highlights the urgent importance of finding new approaches to de-icing our roads.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
