Survivors Demand Change to Japan’s ‘Hostage Justice’ System

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image "Hostage justice" survivor event at the Japanese National Diet, November 10, 2023. © 2023 Human Rights Watch “My family was torn apart. I truly cannot stop regretting.”  “The right to life was taken from my husband. This justice system needs to change.” Survivors of Japan’s so-called "hostage justice” system came together recently at the Japanese Diet to share their stories of the long, painful history of abuses under Japan’s legal system. Nearly 200 people, including 23 “hostage justice” survivors and their families as well as eight Diet members, gathered on November…


