Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Did Napoleon really fire at the pyramids? A historian explains the truth behind the legends of Ridley Scott's biopic

By Joan Tumblety, Associate Professor of French History, University of Southampton
Directors of historical feature films face a difficult task. How can they make the characters familiar to an audience without reducing them to caricature? How can they make sure that knowledge of the outcome – battles won or lost, empires built then ruined – doesn’t make the story seem like it’s writing itself?

Getting it wrong would mean sacrificing dramatic tension for the sake of historical accuracy. And achieving accuracy of detail does not in itself cast light on the more interesting problem of historical truth. This is the dilemma director Ridley Scott faces with his blockbuster…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
