Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate complacency: study finds even the most informed people would rather take the easy option

By Alice Brock, PhD Candidate in Environmental Science, University of Southampton
Ian Williams, Professor of Applied Environmental Science, University of Southampton
It is often argued that all we need to do is raise awareness of a “global emergency” and rising eco-anxiety means individuals will “do the right thing”. Our new study indicates this just is not the case.

We asked a balanced panel of 381 people about their opinions, beliefs, and awareness of climate change.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
