Play School meets Ikea: new Australian play Welcome to Your New Life hilariously captures new motherhood

By Catherine Campbell, Lecturer, Performing Arts, UniSA Creative, University of South Australia
Anna Goldsworthy’s lively writing deftly captures the joy and wilful naivety of a first pregnancy, followed by the overwhelming love and sleep-deprivation-induced anxiety of the first months.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
