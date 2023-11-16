Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belvoir's The Master and Margarita: astonishingly ambitious, physically demanding and a resounding success

By Alexander Howard, Senior Lecturer, Discipline of English, University of Sydney
Russian writer Mikhail Bulgakov’s cult novel The Master and Margarita has inspired many artists.

Mick Jagger drew on the novel when penning the lyrics for Sympathy for the Devil. Salman Rushdie did something similar when writing The Satanic Verses. Baz…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
