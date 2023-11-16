Tolerance.ca
World Court Rules Against Syria in Torture Case

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Photos of Syrians who have been detained or disappeared set up by their relatives, as part of a protest in front of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, on October 10, 2023. © 2023 Human Rights Watch (The Hague) – The International Court of Justice (ICJ) order on November 16, 2023, directing Syria to take all measures within its power to prevent acts of torture and other abuses is a milestone toward protecting civilians in the country, Human Rights Watch said today. On June 8, 2023, the Netherlands and Canada filed a case alleging that Syria…


© Human Rights Watch
