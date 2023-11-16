Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israeli Authorities’ Cutting of Water Leading to Public Health Crisis in Gaza

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Palestinians stand in line to get water in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip amid ongoing hostilities between Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups, November 13, 2023.  © 2023 Abed Rahim Khatib/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo After more than a month of the Israeli government’s unlawful blockade of Gaza, which has included catastrophic cuts to water, fuel, and electricity, as well as very limited deliveries of food, water, and medical supplies, the lack of clean water is resulting in “grave concerns” by public health experts of an imminent infectious disease…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Grey Cup 2023: Canadian institution or antiquated tradition?
~ Verdict in Nathaniel Veltman trial provides a legal roadmap on how acts of terrorism can result in first-degree murder convictions
~ The world's 280 million electric bikes and mopeds are cutting demand for oil far more than electric cars
~ Let coastlines be coastlines: How nature-based approaches can protect Canada's coasts
~ World Court Rules Against Syria in Torture Case
~ Gaza Update: as the world debates 'ceasefires' and 'pauses', Israel is silent on the 'day after'
~ Big cats eat more monkeys in a damaged tropical forest – and this could threaten their survival
~ NZ wants more seasonal workers – but Pacific nations no longer want to be the ‘outposts’ that ‘grow’ them
~ Giant eagles and scavenging vultures shared the skies of ancient Australia
~ Friday essay: Rai Gaita and the moral power of conversation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter