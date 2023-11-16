Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza Update: as the world debates 'ceasefires' and 'pauses', Israel is silent on the 'day after'

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor
I spent several hours on Wednesday night wrestling over how we could best cover the raid by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Gaza’s al-Shifa hospital. My initial plan was to get an expert in international law to write a piece about the legality of such a raid under the various conventions that set out the rules of war.

Article 13 of protocols added to the Geneva Conventions in 1977, which deals with the “discontinuance of protection of civilian medical units”, sets out that in certain circumstances hospitals and other medical units can be considered military targets – if, for example,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
