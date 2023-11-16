Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Viral TikTok raises concerns about a commonly prescribed contraceptive – what you need to know

By Philip Crilly, Senior Lecturer in Pharmacy Practice and Digital Public Health, Kingston University
A viral TikTok video by online influencer Morgan Roos has panicked some users of a commonly prescribed injectable contraceptive called Depo-Provera. In the video, Roos said she was shocked to learn the contraceptive she had been using for ten years was only recommended for a maximum of two years.

Roos said she was only told this when she switched to a female doctor. Many viewers commented that they too had been using…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Neville Garrick, the Jamaican artist who captured Bob Marley’s legacy in his designs, passes away at age 73
~ When Palestinians ‘die’ and Israelis get ‘killed’ in the same war
~ Jurassic Park: why we're still struggling to realise it 30 years on
~ Myanmar’s military junta appears to be in terminal decline
~ China: why there has been a sudden 'surge' of antisemitism in the People's Republic
~ Can ketchup really be used as a sports supplement, as a new advert suggests?
~ Six ways the upcoming autumn statement could affect your personal finances
~ New Beatles and Rolling Stones music owes much of its success to the psychology of nostalgia
~ There are too few toilets in Africa and it's a public health hazard – how to fix the problem
~ Nkoli: The Vogue Opera – the making of a musical about a queer liberation activist in South Africa
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter