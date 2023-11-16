Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Anti-war activist Aleksandra Skochilenko sentenced to seven years in prison following sham trial

By Amnesty International
Responding to the news that Aleksandra Skochilenko has been convicted of “disseminating knowingly false information about the Russian Armed Forces” and sentenced to seven years in prison for replacing price tags with anti-war messages in a Saint Petersburg supermarket, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia Director, said: “This manifestly unjust verdict concludes […] The post Russia: Anti-war activist Aleksandra Skochilenko sentenced to seven years in prison following sham trial appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Neville Garrick, the Jamaican artist who captured Bob Marley’s legacy in his designs, passes away at age 73
~ When Palestinians ‘die’ and Israelis get ‘killed’ in the same war
~ Jurassic Park: why we're still struggling to realise it 30 years on
~ Myanmar’s military junta appears to be in terminal decline
~ China: why there has been a sudden 'surge' of antisemitism in the People's Republic
~ Can ketchup really be used as a sports supplement, as a new advert suggests?
~ Six ways the upcoming autumn statement could affect your personal finances
~ New Beatles and Rolling Stones music owes much of its success to the psychology of nostalgia
~ There are too few toilets in Africa and it's a public health hazard – how to fix the problem
~ Nkoli: The Vogue Opera – the making of a musical about a queer liberation activist in South Africa
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter