Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Engineered stone kills tradies. Bunnings and IKEA stopping its sales is a big win for public health

By Renee Carey, Senior Research Fellow, School of Population Health, Curtin University
Engineered stone is a popular material often used for kitchen benches. But it carries serious health risks for the tradies who work with it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Creative minds are vulnerable to mental illness – but magicians escape the curse
~ Belgium Overcomes EU Struggles to Send Strong Message on Gaza
~ Yemen: Aden Electricity, Water Cuts Threaten Rights
~ Protesters flock to San Francisco ahead of Xi-Biden APEC meeting
~ Bangladesh: UN Rights Review Amid Violent Crackdown
~ Global: UNSC Resolution on ‘humanitarian pauses’ in Gaza presents vital opportunity to stop massive suffering
~ Biden-Xi meeting at APEC a reminder of the importance of global summits in dangerous times
~ Is Jim's Beauty set to flop like Colgate lasagna or Harley-Davidson perfume – or could it be branding genius?
~ As school students strike for climate once more, here's how the movement and its tactics have changed
~ Gaza: Communications Blackout Imminent Due to Fuel Shortage
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter