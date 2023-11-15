Interim housing isn't just a roof and four walls. Good design is key to getting people out of homelessness
By Anahita Sal Moslehian, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, HOME Research Centre, Deakin University
David Giles, Senior lecturer in Anthropology, Deakin University
Fiona Andrews, Senior Lecturer, School of Health and Social Development, Deakin University
Richard Tucker, Associate Professor, Associate Head of School (Research), co-leader of the research network HOME, Deakin University
It takes time to make more affordable long-term housing options available. So what can be done in the meantime? We can start by prioritising well-designed, supportive transitional housing.
- Wednesday, November 15, 2023