Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lost voices: ethnic diversity in the New Zealand parliament will decline after the 2023 election

By Alexander Tan, Professor of Political Science and International Relations, University of Canterbury
Neel Vanvari, PhD Candidate, Department of Political Science and International Relations, University of Canterbury
While Māori have seen a steady increase in representation in parliament since the beginning of MMP, other ethnic minorities have experienced uneven growth. The new parliament will see a step back.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
