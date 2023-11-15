Lost voices: ethnic diversity in the New Zealand parliament will decline after the 2023 election
By Alexander Tan, Professor of Political Science and International Relations, University of Canterbury
Neel Vanvari, PhD Candidate, Department of Political Science and International Relations, University of Canterbury
While Māori have seen a steady increase in representation in parliament since the beginning of MMP, other ethnic minorities have experienced uneven growth. The new parliament will see a step back.
- Wednesday, November 15, 2023