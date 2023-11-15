Does screen use really impact our thinking skills? Our analysis suggests it could
By Michoel Moshel, PhD/Masters Clinical Neuropsychology Candidate, Macquarie University
Jennifer Batchelor, Associate Professor, School of Psychological Sciences, Macquarie University
Joanne Bennett, Lecturer, Australian Catholic University
Wayne Warburton, Associate Professor, Macquarie University
Screens have become seamlessly integrated into our daily lives, serving as indispensable tools for work, education and leisure. But while they enrich our lives in countless ways, we often fail to consider the potential impact of screen time on our cognitive abilities.
In a new meta-analysis of dozens of earlier studies, we’ve found a clear link between disordered screen use and lower cognitive functioning.
The findings suggest we should exercise caution before advocating for more screen…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 15, 2023