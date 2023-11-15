Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Does screen use really impact our thinking skills? Our analysis suggests it could

By Michoel Moshel, PhD/Masters Clinical Neuropsychology Candidate, Macquarie University
Jennifer Batchelor, Associate Professor, School of Psychological Sciences, Macquarie University
Joanne Bennett, Lecturer, Australian Catholic University
Wayne Warburton, Associate Professor, Macquarie University
Screens have become seamlessly integrated into our daily lives, serving as indispensable tools for work, education and leisure. But while they enrich our lives in countless ways, we often fail to consider the potential impact of screen time on our cognitive abilities.

In a new meta-analysis of dozens of earlier studies, we’ve found a clear link between disordered screen use and lower cognitive functioning.

The findings suggest we should exercise caution before advocating for more screen…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
