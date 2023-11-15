We won’t get real equality until we price breastmilk, and treat breastfeeding as work
By Julie P. Smith, Honorary Associate Professor, Australian National University
Catherine Pereira-Kotze, Associate research scientist, University of the Western Cape
Karleen Gribble, Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Western Sydney University
The report of the Women’s Economic Equality Taskforce mentions birth only twice, and breastfeeding not at all. Yet, properly valued, breastmilk contributes $154 per litre to the Australian economy.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 15, 2023