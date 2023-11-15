Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uzbekistan: Take Action on Rights Abuses Raised at UN Review

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Delegates sit at the opening of the 41th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, June 24, 2019. © 2019 Magali Girardin/Keystone via AP (Geneva) – The Uzbekistan government should urgently act on recommendations made on November 8, 2023, during its fourth Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of its human rights record at the UN Human Rights Council, Human Rights Watch said today. The government should take particular action to uphold the rights of human rights defenders, journalists and bloggers, and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Grok is Elon Musk’s new sassy, foul-mouthed AI. But who exactly is it made for?
~ UAE: Concerns around authorities’ use of digital surveillance during COP28
~ Projects funded by the World Bank Group's private sector arm fuel violent conflict – it's time to reform the system
~ What is the PanaNatra line of painkillers and can herbal products effectively relieve pain?
~ Even experts struggle to tell which social media posts are evidence-based. So, what do we do?
~ The Optus outage shows us the perils of having vital networks in private hands
~ Brazilian politicians funded an online anti-abortion campaign ahead of Supreme Court ruling vote
~ University equity and racial justice strategies urgently need to address antisemitism
~ It sounds like science fiction. But we can now sample water to find the DNA of every species living there
~ Generational tensions flare as Japan faces the economic reality of its ageing baby boomers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter