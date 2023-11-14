Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazilian politicians funded an online anti-abortion campaign ahead of Supreme Court ruling vote

By Liam Anderson
In adverts pushed on Instagram and Facebook, politicians have taken positions against abortion and criticized the Supreme Court for scheduling a ruling on it


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ University equity and racial justice strategies urgently need to address antisemitism
~ It sounds like science fiction. But we can now sample water to find the DNA of every species living there
~ Generational tensions flare as Japan faces the economic reality of its ageing baby boomers
~ 'I was told to return to work as soon as I regained consciousness.' Why only a third of assaulted nurses report it to police
~ US ‘at a critical juncture’ in fight against racism: Independent expert
~ Digital apartheid and the use of social media algorithms in humanitarian crises
~ Here's how a TV series inspired the KeepCup revolution. What's next in the war on waste?
~ Did this chemical reaction create the building blocks of life on Earth?
~ Nuclear bombs, artificial intelligence and the madness of reason – in The Maniac, Benjamin Labatut examines the troubling dawn of the digital age
~ Promotional techniques on junk food packaging are a problem for children's health – Australia could do better
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter