Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fake news didn't play a big role in NZ's 2023 election – but there was a rise in 'small lies'

By Mona Krewel, Senior lecturer in Comparative Politics, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
We found the number of “big lies” – also known as fake news – didn’t increase in 2023 compared to 2020. But we did spot more “small lies” this time. Here’s what to look out for in coming elections.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
