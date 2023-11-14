Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iceland on high alert for volcanic eruption – what we know so far

By David Pyle, Professor of Earth Sciences, University of Oxford
Tamsin Mather, Professor of Earth Sciences, University of Oxford
The Reykjanes peninsula in south-west Iceland trembled with an intense swarm of earthquakes on the afternoon of Friday November 10. Hundreds of quakes were detected on the regional networks of seismometers and several were strong enough to be felt in Reykjavik, 50 kilometres away.

A civil protection alert was called warning of the risk of an eruption – which would be the fourth since 2021. Why is this happening again, and what might happen next?

Iceland…


Read complete article

© The Conversation
~ Rights Advocate Freed on Bail in Philippines
