Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rights Advocate Freed on Bail in Philippines

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Former Senator Leila de Lima waves to supporters after leaving the Muntinlupa City trial court in the National Capital Region, Philippines, November 13, 2023. © 2023 Aaron Favila/AP Photo Shortly after he became Philippine president in 2016, Rodrigo Duterte made an astonishing vow: “I will have to destroy her in public.” The former president was referring to Leila de Lima, then a sitting senator who, days earlier, opened a Senate investigation into the so-called “war on drugs.” On Monday, de Lima finally stepped out of police headquarters in Metro Manila after spending…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How music heals us, even when it's sad – by a neuroscientist leading a new study of musical therapy
~ David Cameron: lessons from other ex-prime ministers who returned to government
~ Around a million children in the UK are living in destitution – with harmful consequences for their development
~ Iceland on high alert for volcanic eruption – what we know so far
~ Spoilers can't ruin true enjoyment of your favourite book series, TV show or sports team – here's why
~ AstraZeneca sued over jab: could it be down to a misunderstanding of how risk is calculated?
~ AI: the world is finally starting to regulate artificial intelligence – what to expect from US, EU and China's new laws
~ Should the media tell you when they use AI to report the news? What consumers should know
~ Biden-Xi meeting: 6 essential reads on what to look out for as US, Chinese leaders hold face-to-face talks
~ Autistic people experience loneliness far more acutely than neurotypical people – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter