How PFAS 'forever chemicals' are getting into Miami's Biscayne Bay, where dolphins, fish and manatees dine
By Natalia Soares Quinete, Assistant Professor of Chemistry, Florida International University
Olutobi Daniel Ogunbiyi, Ph.D. Candidate in Chemistry, Florida International University
Scientists discovered PFAS hot spots in the bay and found PFAS in water along the Atlantic coast. In a new study, they traced the chemicals’ origins to help stop the harm.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 14, 2023