Human Rights Observatory

1 in 4 Colorado 11th-graders skipped their state's standardized test − geography and income help explain why

By Lydia Ross, Assistant Professor of Educational Leadership and Innovation, Arizona State University
Carlos Casanova, Assistant Professor of Education, Arizona State University
Kathryn Chapman, Clinical Assistant Professor of Early Childhood Studies, University of Florida
Sherman Dorn, Professor of Education, Arizona State University
The opt-out movement caught on heavily in Colorado in the late 2010s. A group of education scholars is exploring the reasons why.The Conversation


© The Conversation
