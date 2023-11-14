Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Health professionals need to collaborate. Changing how they're taught helps build that skill

By Gérard Charl Filies, Senior Lecturer: Interprofessional Education Unit, University of the Western Cape
Luzaan Africa, Lecturer in the Interprofessional Education Unit , University of the Western Cape
When health professionals collaborate rather than operating in silos, everyone benefits – patients, families and the health system at large. This is a fact supported by ample research evidence. The professionals reap the benefits, too: staff satisfaction and retention are improved through collaboration.

But in the real world, health…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
