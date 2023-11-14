Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We could make most Australians richer and still save billions – it’s not too late to fix the Stage 3 tax cuts

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Life hasn’t been this unaffordable in Australia in 40 years. There’s still time to redesign tax cuts starting next July – which would give $9,000 to high earners but just $1,000 to ordinary earners.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ DRC elections: the Kabila family legacy looms large over the country's polls
~ Cambodia: Mass evictions at UNESCO World Heritage site Angkor violate international law
~ Landmines: New Use Despite Global Ban
~ Gaza: Unlawful Israeli Hospital Strikes Worsen Health Crisis
~ Lebanon: Israeli Strike an Apparent War Crime
~ Uganda: Rights Concerns Over License Plate Tracking
~ Japan: Women Seriously Abused in Prisons
~ From COVID to gastro, why are cruise ships such hotbeds of infection?
~ Optus has revealed the cause of the major outage. Could it happen again?
~ Liberal maverick Russell Broadbent defects to crossbench after losing preselection
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter