Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda: Rights Concerns Over License Plate Tracking

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Traffic flows under the surveillance closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) system along Bakuli Street in Kampala, Uganda, August 14, 2019. © 2019 REUTERS/Akrena (Nairobi) - Uganda’s new surveillance system, which allows the government to track the real time location of all vehicles in the country, undermines privacy rights, and creates serious risks to the rights to freedom of association and expression, Human Rights Watch said today. The government should scrap the system. On November 1, 2023, the government initiated the “Intelligent Transport Monitoring System,”…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
