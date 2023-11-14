Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan: Women Seriously Abused in Prisons

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A sign reads "check door lock" on a gate inside Tochigi prison, Japan's largest women's prison, January 31, 2019. © 2019 Yo Nagaya Japan is overly reliant on imprisonment as it lacks sufficient options for alternatives, such as community service. Once imprisoned, many women suffer serious human rights abuses such as being restrained when pregnant, inadequate access to healthcare including mental healthcare, arbitrarily being put into solitary confinement, and verbal abuse by prison guards. While Japan should improve prison conditions, it should also move to decriminalize…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gaza: Unlawful Israeli Hospital Strikes Worsen Health Crisis
~ Lebanon: Israeli Strike an Apparent War Crime
~ Uganda: Rights Concerns Over License Plate Tracking
~ From COVID to gastro, why are cruise ships such hotbeds of infection?
~ Optus has revealed the cause of the major outage. Could it happen again?
~ Liberal maverick Russell Broadbent defects to crossbench after losing preselection
~ As calls grow louder for a Gaza ceasefire, Netanyahu is providing few clues about his strategy or post-war plans
~ Why Google and Meta owe news publishers much more than you think – and billions more than they’d like to admit
~ Shining a light on injustice: how an inquiry fought for LGBTIQ recognition
~ Québec's summer 2023 wildfires were the most devastating in 50 years. Is the worst yet to come?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter