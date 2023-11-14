Shining a light on injustice: how an inquiry fought for LGBTIQ recognition
By Justin Ellis, Senior Lecturer in Criminology at the University of Newcastle, University of Newcastle
Nicole L. Asquith, Director, Tasmanian Institute of Law Enforcement Studies, University of Tasmania
The New South Wales Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ hate crimes has held its final public sitting in Sydney today. It’s been dogged in its pursuit of justice for victims and their families.
- Monday, November 13, 2023