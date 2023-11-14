Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Shining a light on injustice: how an inquiry fought for LGBTIQ recognition

By Justin Ellis, Senior Lecturer in Criminology at the University of Newcastle, University of Newcastle
Nicole L. Asquith, Director, Tasmanian Institute of Law Enforcement Studies, University of Tasmania
The New South Wales Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ hate crimes has held its final public sitting in Sydney today. It’s been dogged in its pursuit of justice for victims and their families.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
