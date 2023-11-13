Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gulf of St. Lawrence: Analyzing fish blood can show us how healthy they are

By Fanny Fronton, Doctorante en Écologie halieutique et biologie moléculaire, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
Blood isn’t sterile, and analyzing the bacteria in it could help assess the health of fish and prevent the collapse of their populations.The Conversation


