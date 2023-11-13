Can you spot the AI impostors? We found AI faces can look more real than actual humans
By Amy Dawel, Clinical psychologist and Lecturer, Research School of Psychology, Australian National University
Ben Albert Steward, Australian National University
Clare Sutherland, Senior lecturer, University of Aberdeen
Eva Krumhuber, Associate professor, UCL
Zachary Witkower, Assistant Professor, University of Amsterdam
Does ChatGPT ever give you the eerie sense you’re interacting with another human being?
Artificial intelligence (AI) has reached an astounding level of realism, to the point that some tools can even fool people into thinking they are interacting with another human.
The eeriness doesn’t stop there. In a study published today in Psychological…
- Monday, November 13, 2023