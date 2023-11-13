Our mapping project shows how extensive frontier violence was in Queensland. This is why truth-telling matters
By Lynley Wallis, Professor, Griffith University
Heather Burke, Associate Professor of Archaeology, Flinders University
Troy Meston, Senior research fellow - Griffith Centre for Social and Culture Research, Griffith University
First Nations people please be advised this article speaks of racially discriminating moments in history, including the distress and death of First Nations people.
A pillar of the Uluru Statement from the Heart is truth-telling. This is easy to say, but not easy to do. Truth-telling involves the practice of revealing things that are uncomfortable,…
