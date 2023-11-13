Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Eight super-healthy leafy greens – and why you should eat them

By Swrajit Sarkar, Senior Lecturer in Nutrition, City, University of London
Leafy greens are a great way to improve your health as they possess many vital nutrients, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. As a nutritionist, I would highly recommend getting more of the following salad leaves in your diet.

Spinach


Spinach is easy to get all year round, and is chock full of iron, calcium, potassium and vitamins B6, C and K. It is also a good source of antioxidants, which can reduce the risk of many diseases, including heart disease and certain cancers.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ School portables aren't a solution to student overcrowding, but a symptom of it
~ Master and Commander at 20: how a film about men fighting at sea is actually a safe harbour of positive masculinity
~ Fire is consuming more than ever of the world's forests, threatening supplies of wood and paper
~ We can still prevent the collapse of the West Antarctic ice sheet – if we act fast to keep future warming in check
~ Can you spot the AI impostors? We found AI faces can look more real than actual humans
~ Could new antibiotic clovibactin beat superbugs? Or will it join the long list of failed drugs?
~ Andrea Dworkin's Intercourse: the raw, radical critique of male power resonating with Gen Z feminists today
~ TV can be educational but social media likely harms mental health: what 70 years of research tells us about children and screens
~ Our mapping project shows how extensive frontier violence was in Queensland. This is why truth-telling matters
~ David Cameron returns: how can a prime minister make someone who isn't an MP foreign secretary? And what happens now?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter