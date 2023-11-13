Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Explainer: Hong Kong’s first ‘patriots-only’ District Council race

By Hong Kong Free Press
Just getting in contact with the committee members who hold nomination power proved problematic for potential candidates when authorities refused to disclose their contact details or even their first names.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Decoding eight years of Taiwan's presidency by Tsai Ing-wen: Interview with French journalist Arnaud Vaulerin
~ What women say about how breastfeeding affects their body image
~ What the world's oldest dog can tell us about ageing
~ Global: Agreement at COP28 to phase out fossil fuels is vital to prevent a climate and human rights catastrophe
~ A silent ‘coup’ in Turkey deepens political and judicial crisis
~ Has the cyberattack on DP World put Australia's trade at risk? Probably not ... this time
~ Homelessness, Destitution, and Hunger Soar in the UK
~ Will the EU Give Companies Selling Spyware and Stalkerware a Free Pass?
~ EU leaders must call for ceasefire now to protect civilians
~ Insecure renting ages you faster than owning a home, unemployment or obesity. Better housing policy can change this
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter