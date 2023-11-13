Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Decoding eight years of Taiwan's presidency by Tsai Ing-wen: Interview with French journalist Arnaud Vaulerin

By Filip Noubel
"During this period, this democracy of 23.5 million inhabitants has positioned itself in the international arena. There will be a before, and an after Tsai Ing-wen."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
