Australia's media classification system is no help to parents and carers. It needs a grounding in evidence
By Elizabeth Handsley, Adjunct Professor of Law, Western Sydney University
Fae Heaselgrave, Lecturer in Communication and Media, University of South Australia
We’re all familiar with a green ‘G’ or a red ‘MA’ on a movie poster, but those ratings don’t have any basis in what we know about child development. They’d be much more useful for parents if they did.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, November 12, 2023