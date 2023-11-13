Tolerance.ca
EU leaders must call for ceasefire now to protect civilians

By Amnesty International
Ahead of the European Union Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on Monday, which will discuss the current escalation of the conflict in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Amnesty International is urging the ministers attending to call for an immediate ceasefire by all parties to the conflict. The expanding humanitarian and human rights catastrophe unfolding […] The post EU leaders must call for ceasefire now to protect civilians appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
