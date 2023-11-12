Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Jewish groups 'highly concerned' at Wong's Middle East comments, as Marles says Australian Jews don't feel safe

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Jewish organisations have criticised Foreign Minister Penny Wong over her latest comments on the Israel-Gaza conflict, while Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles has said Jewish Australians “have never felt less safe”.

As pro-Palestinian demonstrations continued in the major Australian cities at the weekend, Wong on Sunday called on Israel to “cease the attacking of hospitals” in Gaza.

She said steps towards a ceasefire were needed but it could not be one-sided. “We know that Hamas is still holding hostages and we know that a ceasefire must be agreed between the parties,”…The Conversation


Read complete article

