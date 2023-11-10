Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza: Hostage Videos an 'Outrage on Personal Dignity'

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Photographs of Israelis taken as hostages during an October 7 attack by Hamas-led fighters, at a protest demanding their release, outside the HaKirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 17, 2023.  © 2023 Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Jerusalem) – The practice by Hamas and Islamic Jihad of publicly releasing videos of Israeli hostages is a form of inhumane treatment that amounts to a war crime, Human Rights Watch said today. On November 9, 2023, Islamic Jihad released a video showing two Israeli hostages, including a child, asking to be released. It…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Older People Not Spared in Hostilities in Israel/Palestine
~ Palestine march: some opponents are politicising the Cenotaph to sow divisions – and it could work
~ All the Light We Cannot See: how progressive congenital cataracts can lead to blindness
~ How much income is needed to live well in the UK in 2023? At least £29,500 – much more than many households bring in
~ Why the search for the Loch Ness monster (and other beasts) continues 90 years after that first blurry photograph
~ Israel-Hamas conflict: what Gaza might look like 'the day after' the war
~ Erdogan's stance on Israel reflects desire to mix politics with realpolitik – and still remain a relevant regional player
~ Specialized training programs using sensory augmentation devices could prevent astronauts from getting disoriented in space
~ UN's 'global stocktake' on climate is offering a sober emissions reckoning − but there are also signs of progress
~ Is some of the body that collided with Earth to form the Moon still recognisable inside our planet?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter