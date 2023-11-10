Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Older People Not Spared in Hostilities in Israel/Palestine

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Palestinians help an injured older man following overnight Israeli air strikes on the Rafah refugee camp in Gaza, October 25, 2023. © 2023 Abed Rahim Khatib/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo The last month has been a nightmare for Israeli and Palestinian civilians, including older people. About 1,400 people in Israel have been killed and more than 240 taken hostage since October 7, according to the Israeli government. Old Lives Matter, a University of Haifa project, reports that over 110 older people were killed in the Hamas-led attack on October 7. Others survived the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gaza: Hostage Videos an 'Outrage on Personal Dignity'
~ Palestine march: some opponents are politicising the Cenotaph to sow divisions – and it could work
~ All the Light We Cannot See: how progressive congenital cataracts can lead to blindness
~ How much income is needed to live well in the UK in 2023? At least £29,500 – much more than many households bring in
~ Why the search for the Loch Ness monster (and other beasts) continues 90 years after that first blurry photograph
~ Israel-Hamas conflict: what Gaza might look like 'the day after' the war
~ Erdogan's stance on Israel reflects desire to mix politics with realpolitik – and still remain a relevant regional player
~ Specialized training programs using sensory augmentation devices could prevent astronauts from getting disoriented in space
~ UN's 'global stocktake' on climate is offering a sober emissions reckoning − but there are also signs of progress
~ Is some of the body that collided with Earth to form the Moon still recognisable inside our planet?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter