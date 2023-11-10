Tolerance.ca
Barbra Streisand's autobiography My Name is Barbra shows how she redefined the diva

By Dominic Broomfield-McHugh, Professor of Musicology, University of Sheffield
Barbra Streisand, whose autobiography – My Name is Barbra – was published this week, is one of the most successful divas of the past 60 years.

She has released 117 singles, 36 studio albums, 12 compilations, 11 live albums and 15 soundtracks. And there are the countless awards. A Tony, eight Grammys, five Emmys, four Peabodys, two Oscars, nine Golden Globes and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

With the Oscar she won in 1977 for best song (Evergreen,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
