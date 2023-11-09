Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'I have no rights': what happens to stateless people in Australia after the High Court's ruling?

By Katie Robertson, Director - Stateless Legal Clinic, The University of Melbourne
Michelle Foster, Professor, Melbourne Law School, The University of Melbourne
The overturning of almost 20 years of legal precedent allowing indefinite detention is a watershed moment. But stateless people in Australia have few rights and little say over their futures.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ SUV and ute sales slowed due to NZ's Clean Car Discount – expect that to reverse under a new government
~ Maine voters don't like their electric utilities, but they balked at paying billions to buy them out
~ Perth's Optus Stadium has drawn more consumer anger after the outage. Another case of the 'stadium curse'?
~ Perimenopause usually begins in your 40s. How do you know if it has started?
~ Will Saturn's rings really 'disappear' by 2025? An astronomer explains
~ Abortion rights victories show this issue is unlikely to fade in 2024 elections − 3 things to know
~ 5 Aussie musicals you might not have heard of – but really should see
~ Farmers or foragers? Pre-colonial Aboriginal food production was hardly that simple
~ A new theory linking evolution and physics has scientists baffled – but is it solving a problem that doesn't exist?
~ 'Thank you for making me feel smart': will a new campaign to raise the status of teaching work?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter